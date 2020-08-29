THE eND OF hISTORY JUST CONSISTS OF FORCING OUR THEOLOGY GLOBALLY:

Does liberalism owe its existence to Christianity? Yes, says Larry Siedentop in Inventing the Individual: The Origins of Western Liberalism: "Liberalism rests on the moral assumptions provided by Christianity."





This summer, Siedentops book was discussed in five sessions at the Classical Liberal Reading Group jointly hosted by Svensk Tidskrift and Timbro. The reading group was led by Daniel Klein, professor of economics at George Mason University. We participated in the reading group, and can assure the reader that Klein presented the work quite thoroughly.





As a follow up, we sat down to talk with Klein about the book, the reading group and his further thoughts on the subject.





Clearly you thought it was important to get people to read Siedentop's book. Why this one?





People today often do not realize that some of the important assumptions of their worldview--ontological assumptions, you might say--were brought forward by Christianity. At the center is that you are a soul. You are an interpretive creature with moral agency, a will, and a conscience.





At the same time, Christianity teaches us that we humans are to be a species for itself, the whole species, so there is a universalism that was rather new to Christianity.





We now take these moral assumptions for granted. They are the water we swim in. But they had to be developed, and they had to find a footing in social practices and institutions.





It took a long, long time! People today just don't understand how remarkable the development was. Understanding all this, and the scope of the story, is important for understanding what Western civilization is all about.





But was it Christianity in particular, or monotheism more generally, that opened up the road to liberalism? Don't other religious traditions and civilizations also have ideas on individuals, moral agency, and the conscience?





Monotheism is necessary but not sufficient. Other monotheistic religions didn't have moral agency, moral equality, and the conscience in quite the same way. Siedentop says that Christianity was quite exceptional in the dignity it accorded the individual. That individual was a votary of the Christ with responsibility to figure out how to advance the well-being of the widest whole of humankind.





Siedentop speaks a lot about moral equality, and I think that one aspect of what he means is that everyone, no matter how depraved or religiously misguided, even an enemy, has the potential for upward vitality, and everyone, no matter how saintly and accomplished up to the present moment, has the potential for downward moral movement. Each of us faces a same sort of moral challenge all the time. Siedentop would associate this image of the individual with Augustine. The implication is that everyone is with or potentially with God, and as an individual. It isn't about abiding by a set of ritualistic practices. It is a very individual affair.





Siedentop argues that liberalism emerged from, and best prevails today, in what was once thought of as Christendom. If you look at a map of economic freedom today, you will see that the "most free" countries generally correlate to Christendom circa 1300, plus areas (North America, Australia and New Zealand, arguably Japan) that have since been developed by or influenced by the Christian West.