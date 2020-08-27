THE DAMNDEST:

Ted Williams and Wade Boggs had been talking nonstop from the time they left Winter Haven, Fla. 70 minutes earlier. The two batting champions were on their way to a rendezvous with yet another, Don Mattingly, when Williams, in the backseat, posed a question to Boggs, who was in the front.





"Have you ever smelled the smoke from the wood of your bat burning?" asked Williams in a voice not unlike that of John Wayne.





"Whaaat?" said Boggs.





"The smell of the smoke from the wood burning?"





"What are you talking about, Ted? I don't understand."





"Five or six times, hitting against a guy with good stuff, I swung hard and--oomph--just fouled it back. Really hit it hard. And I smelled the wood of the bat burning. It must have been that the seams hit the bat just right, and the friction caused it to burn, but it happened five or six times."





Boggs shook his head. "Awesome." [...]



