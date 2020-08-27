August 27, 2020
THE DAMNDEST:
A REAL RAP SESSION: WADE BOGGS, TED WILLIAMS AND DON MATTINGLY RENDEZVOUS TO TALK ABOUT-WHAT ELSE?-HITTING. (Peter Gammons, 4/14/86, Sports Illustrated)
Ted Williams and Wade Boggs had been talking nonstop from the time they left Winter Haven, Fla. 70 minutes earlier. The two batting champions were on their way to a rendezvous with yet another, Don Mattingly, when Williams, in the backseat, posed a question to Boggs, who was in the front."Have you ever smelled the smoke from the wood of your bat burning?" asked Williams in a voice not unlike that of John Wayne."Whaaat?" said Boggs."The smell of the smoke from the wood burning?""What are you talking about, Ted? I don't understand.""Five or six times, hitting against a guy with good stuff, I swung hard and--oomph--just fouled it back. Really hit it hard. And I smelled the wood of the bat burning. It must have been that the seams hit the bat just right, and the friction caused it to burn, but it happened five or six times."Boggs shook his head. "Awesome." [...]GAMMONS: Does anyone ever see the ball off the bat?WILLIAMS: Now if the ball's coming real slow and you swing early, you can come real close. I've seen what I thought was the ball going over my bat--I think.BOGGS: You can't see the bat hit the ball if you're generating any bat speed. If you're just laying the bat through the strike zone, sure, maybe. Ted, ask Don the question you asked me about the bat burning.WILLIAMS: Have you ever smelled the smoke from the wood burning?MATTINGLY: I've had it happen. Yeah. Twice, for sure. All of a sudden, I smelled a real big burn, and at the same time I was thinking, "I just missed that one." Two or three times. I've never told that to anyone, because I didn't think anyone would believe me. I think one of the bat burns came off Nunez, too.BOGGS: That's the damndest thing I've ever heard. I thought I'd heard everything about hitting, but that's unbelievable. Amazing.
