THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

The culture wars aren't working for Donald Trump.





His law-and-order rhetoric isn't registering with suburban voters. One of his leading evangelical supporters, Jerry Falwell Jr., was just photographed with his zipper down. Immigration isn't provoking the response it did in 2016, and NASCAR has spurned the president.





Even an attempt by a New York Democrat to take down the National Rifle Association -- a lawsuit announced Thursday by state Attorney General Letitia James -- looks unlikely to juice Trump's reelection hopes. [...]



