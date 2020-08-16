THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO THE ECONOMY SINCE Y2K:

In March 2020, the largest "work-from-home" experiment in history began.





The moment entire companies moved their workforces remote, business owners and employees alike both started to realize new realities about their jobs. For years, people had been told, "It's essential for you to be in the office," only to suddenly realize that being in the office wasn't so essential after all. Zoom calls easily replaced dozens of weekly in-person meetings. Manual tasks such as filling out paperwork suddenly couldn't be performed the same way, forcing companies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Processes that seemed to work fine in a physical office space suddenly showed how dated and inefficient they were. And every executive or manager's fears of remote employees doing nothing but watching Netflix and playing Xbox all day at home instead of working were eased.



