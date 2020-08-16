August 16, 2020
THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO THE ECONOMY SINCE Y2K:
Remote work is changing how productivity is measured (Matt Klassen, 8/16/20, Inc)
In March 2020, the largest "work-from-home" experiment in history began.The moment entire companies moved their workforces remote, business owners and employees alike both started to realize new realities about their jobs. For years, people had been told, "It's essential for you to be in the office," only to suddenly realize that being in the office wasn't so essential after all. Zoom calls easily replaced dozens of weekly in-person meetings. Manual tasks such as filling out paperwork suddenly couldn't be performed the same way, forcing companies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Processes that seemed to work fine in a physical office space suddenly showed how dated and inefficient they were. And every executive or manager's fears of remote employees doing nothing but watching Netflix and playing Xbox all day at home instead of working were eased.Companies all over the world have realized that working from home is not only more efficient but more suitable for the wants and needs of today's workers. According to one company interviewed by Forbes, as well as research by Harvard Business Review, working from home boosts company-wide productivity--it doesn't squander it.
