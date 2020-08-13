THE BATTLEGROUND:

This year the once-reliable Republican stronghold of Texas is approaching swing state status. A June 3 poll by Quinnipiac University gave Trump a 1-percentage-point lead in the state. A July poll by the same university gave Biden a 1 point lead over Trump.





Though Harris' selection may have eroded any hope for progressives that Biden would choose someone from the Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren-led wing, others in the party are hoping Harris can get more suburban women to the polls and can help hone Biden's pitch to Black voters, a bloc that needs to turn out in strong numbers if Democrats are going to have a chance in the state.





Harris is the daughter of immigrants; her father is from Jamaica and her mother is from India. By picking her, Democrats argue, Biden may have given the party's most loyal voters a reason -- beyond animosity toward Trump -- to work for and elect the ticket.





"The Black, Hispanic and South Asian communities have been engaged in the political process for quite a number of years," said state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston. "These communities were largely already there for Biden, but this is going to solidify that support. These communities aren't just casting votes, but they're going to get out there and work."