THE ANTI-HEALTH PARTY:





Polling conducted by KFF for the past 10 years shows a shift in public opinion has occurred nationwide. (KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF, the Kaiser Family Foundation.)





"Since Trump won the election in 2016, we now have consistently found that a larger share of the public holds favorable views" of the health law, said Ashley Kirzinger, associate director of public opinion and survey research for the foundation. "This really solidified in 2017 after the failed repeal in the Senate."





The foundation's polling found that, in July 2014, 55% of voters opposed the law, while 36% favored it. By July 2020, that had flipped, with 51% favoring the law and 38% opposing it. A shift was seen across all political groups, though 74% of Republicans still viewed it unfavorably in the latest poll.





Public support for individual provisions of the ACA -- such as protections for people with preexisting conditions or allowing young adults to stay on their parents' health plans until age 26 -- have proved even more popular than the law as a whole. And the provision that consistently polled unfavorably -- the mandate that those without insurance must pay a fine -- was eliminated in 2017.





"We're 10 years along and the sky hasn't caved in," said Sabrina Corlette, a health policy professor at Georgetown University.