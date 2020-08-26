SUPER ON BRAND:

In describing the shooting of two protesters, Miskinis also declined to call it a homicide and instead referred to it by various euphemisms often used to describe killings by a police officer, which Rittenhouse is not. He said that the shooter "was involved in the use of firearms to resolve whatever conflict was in place" and that there was a "disturbance that led to the use of deadly force."





Additionally, Miskinis refused to comment on the video of Blake's shooting, but offered that there may have been a reasonable explanation for the man being shot seven times in the back, which has reportedly left him paralyzed and in critical condition. (The officer has been put on administrative leave and has not been fired or arrested.) [...]





Video taken on Tuesday before the shooting showed Rittenhouse gathered with what appeared to be members of armed militia groups. Those vigilante groups had gathered on Tuesday night, it was reported by CNN and the Verge, in response to calls on Facebook for "any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city tonight from the evil thugs."





When asked about the vigilante groups, Miskinis defended them as civilians out to protect property and "exercise their constitutional right."





"Across this nation there have been armed civilians who have come out to exercise their constitutional right and to potentially protect property," he said. "Am I aware that groups exist? Yes, but they weren't invited to come."





Miskinis' views of the gathering of vigilante groups that reportedly led to the killing of two local men appears to be very much in line with those of his department. Before the shooting, officers in armored vehicles could be seen giving water to armed men gathered with the alleged shooter and telling them, "We appreciate you guys, we really do." After the killings, the alleged shooter walked slowly past a series of police vehicles with his arms raised and was allowed to simply walk away.