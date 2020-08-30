August 30, 2020
SUFFICIENT UNTO ITSELF:
The Surprise of Order: a review of Beauty: What It Is and Why It Matters by John-Mark L. Miravalle (John Tuttle, 8/30/20, University Bookman)
Beauty always attracts. We are drawn to it. We desire it. We express it. And, ultimately, we aspire to it. Nevertheless, it is debatable whether people are more readily able to define truthfulness and hail someone as being good before they can give a convincing explanation of beauty. A charitable woman might be called good. A man who gives an accurate account of an event might be called truthful. But when something is acclaimed as beautiful, the claim can bring controversy rather than clarity.Pontius Pilate's weighty inquiry, "What is truth?" would be no more significant than asking "What is beauty?" Both questions come with philosophical and moral implications. These very issues, with special regards to beauty, are addressed in John-Mark L. Miravalle's work Beauty: What It Is and Why It Matters. In doing so, the author pulls from the Greek fathers of a priori philosophy to St. Thomas Aquinas, from G. K. Chesterton to Hans Urs von Balthasar and C. S. Lewis, from papal documents to the Scriptures. The greatest thinkers have honed in on particular manifestations of beauty, all of which are the handiwork of a master Craftsman. Naturalist and environmental advocate John Muir summed it up nicely in so many words: "No synonym for God is so perfect as beauty."In a tangible appraisal of this most elusive transcendental, Miravalle's book gives two criteria that must be present in anything that is to be called beautiful. First, beauty requires order. Such an order is fulfilled in the melody of song or the visual aesthetics of painting. Second, there is meant to be an element of surprise or even mystery. This can come through unique presentation, unanticipated imagery, and other methods.
Were the One Story not so surpassing beautiful it would not be worthy of faith.
