August 28, 2020
STICKING:
The Mets heard Dom Smith's message, and found a striking way to support their teammate (Tim Brown, 8/28/20, Yahoo Sports)
A Black man who is their friend, their teammate, tried to tell them -- tell us -- what it was like to be him. What 25 years in his skin has felt like. What the world and in particular America has looked like from there.He cried. He'd tried so many words before. This time he cried, straight from his soul.He's a big, strong fellow who's done pretty well for himself. He long ago went running out after that baseball dream and on a Wednesday night in the oddest, most trying summer anyone could remember, he'd stood in the outfield of a major-league stadium and helped the New York Mets win a baseball game.Then, in the hours after other baseball games had been postponed in other towns in protest against racial injustice, systemic oppression and police brutality, and for the names we've all learned on the news, he'd said, "I mean, I think the most difficult part is to see people still don't care. For this to continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people's hearts. I mean, that just sucks, you know?"And you hurt for him. You hurt for everyone like him. You wondered again how we got here, how we stayed here, and how men and women like Dom Smith are supposed to survive this. They cry for so many.Then you wondered how long it would take to forget what Dom Smith had done, what he'd said, the weight it had left in your own heart. A day? Two? For as long as it took, maybe, for something else to come along, something terrible, or maybe another ballgame, something else to take your mind off a problem too massive and entrenched to settle over a few postgame tears.But Dom Smith stuck. Just for a day, so far. What he'd said, what he'd expressed beyond that, stuck.For a day later, on Thursday night, he led the Mets out of their dugout at Citi Field. Not for a baseball game. Not for anything so pointless.
How Jackie Bradley Jr. pulled the Blue Jays into a historic moment (John Lott Aug 27, 2020, tHE aTHLETIC)
Of the two teams at Sahlen Field, only one had an African American player in the clubhouse. That player, along with an African American coach, steered the Red Sox into a historic walkout on Thursday.The Blue Jays tagged along.Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston's only Black player, indicated on Wednesday that he would not play Thursday in protest against racial injustice and police brutality. He and coach Tom Goodwin, who is also Black, made emotional appeals during a team meeting that led to the Red Sox refusing to play their scheduled game against Toronto in Buffalo.Meanwhile, the Blue Jays held a players-only meeting, then told manager Charlie Montoyo that they had decided to play."But once we got word that (Bradley) and the Red Sox made the decision not to play, then we fully supported them," Montoyo said. [...][B]oston manager Ron Roenicke was present to hear what his players had to say."Listening to Jackie, I've got tears in my eyes, listening to (Goodwin), I've got tears in my eyes," an emotional Roenicke told reporters. "This is really an important time in our country, and what are we going to do? These guys have a platform to be able to discuss some things that are serious issues in our country that we need to straighten out."To hear Bradley and Goodwin speak out, "it makes a big difference in our lives and it should make a difference in everybody's lives," he said."If you're a kid and you turn on the TV tonight and you don't see that we're playing, and you ask your parents why aren't the Red Sox playing, I hope the parents have a serious discussion with their kids and tell them what's going on ... because we need to discuss these things more. We need to listen more. And that's the only way that we're going to change."
