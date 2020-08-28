A Black man who is their friend, their teammate, tried to tell them -- tell us -- what it was like to be him. What 25 years in his skin has felt like. What the world and in particular America has looked like from there.





He cried. He'd tried so many words before. This time he cried, straight from his soul.





He's a big, strong fellow who's done pretty well for himself. He long ago went running out after that baseball dream and on a Wednesday night in the oddest, most trying summer anyone could remember, he'd stood in the outfield of a major-league stadium and helped the New York Mets win a baseball game.





Then, in the hours after other baseball games had been postponed in other towns in protest against racial injustice, systemic oppression and police brutality, and for the names we've all learned on the news, he'd said, "I mean, I think the most difficult part is to see people still don't care. For this to continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people's hearts. I mean, that just sucks, you know?"





And you hurt for him. You hurt for everyone like him. You wondered again how we got here, how we stayed here, and how men and women like Dom Smith are supposed to survive this. They cry for so many.





Then you wondered how long it would take to forget what Dom Smith had done, what he'd said, the weight it had left in your own heart. A day? Two? For as long as it took, maybe, for something else to come along, something terrible, or maybe another ballgame, something else to take your mind off a problem too massive and entrenched to settle over a few postgame tears.





But Dom Smith stuck. Just for a day, so far. What he'd said, what he'd expressed beyond that, stuck.





For a day later, on Thursday night, he led the Mets out of their dugout at Citi Field. Not for a baseball game. Not for anything so pointless.



