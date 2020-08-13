August 13, 2020
SOULMATES:
Newly Obtained Trump-Kim Letters May Reveal More on Unlikely Relationship (William Gallo, August 13, 2020, VOA)
"Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film,' as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet," the Amazon description said.Even as U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks broke down, Trump has frequently insisted he continues to enjoy a "great relationship" with Kim and that the two often exchange personal letters. At one point, Trump said he and Kim "fell in love."
