SOMETIMES IT TAKES 40 YEARS TO NOTICE THE BLACK SWAN:

Joachim Klement, investment strategist at U.K. brokerage Liberum Capital, said the Fed's change of policy goals makes it almost inevitable that the next five years will be dominated by a Japan-like environment of low nominal and real, or inflation-adjusted, interest rates.





In a note entitled, "Low rates forever? -- Possibly," Klement points out that had the Fed abided by its new inflation strategy, it would have left interest rates unchanged for a decade after the 2008 financial crisis. "Given the historic experience and current Fed and market implied forecasts, we find it safe to argue that the Fed will not hike interest rates not just for three years, but for the next five years if not longer," he says.