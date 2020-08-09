SNOWFLAKE-IN-CHIEF:

President Donald Trump has abruptly walked out of a press conference after a reporter fact-checked him on his dubious claim about signing a 'Veteran's Choice' bill.





Trump was taking questions from the press at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey after signing four executive orders on Saturday when CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid pressed him.





'Why do you keep saying that you passed Veterans Choice?' Reid asked.





She was referring to Trump's earlier remark: 'I just signed two great bills for our veterans. We passed Veteran's Choice and Veteran's Accountability.'





As Trump tried to call on another reporter instead, Reid continued, 'You said that you passed Veterans Choice. It was passed in 2014...it was a false statement, sir.'



