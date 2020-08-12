August 12, 2020
SHOULD HAVE PICKED A GOVERNOR, BUT...:Joe could kill a lot of birds with one stone if he tasked Ms Harris with a complete cleansing and reorganization of the security services: Justice, FBI, DEA, ATF, ICE, CIA, Homeland Security, etc. Not only are reorganization, cuts and depoliticization needed, but it would resonate in the social justice and small government communities and it would give her some of the executive experience she's going to need badly when Joe steps down. It also would put her in charge of co-ordinating the Trump prosecutions.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2020 10:17 AM