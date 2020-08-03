August 3, 2020
SEVEN DAYS IN NOVEMBER:
Donald Trump rails against 'illegal late night coup' in Nevada (EMILY GOODIN, 8/03/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
President Donald Trump on Monday railed against what he called an 'illegal late night coup' in Nevada that he characterized as an attempt to 'steal' the election as pundits warn it could take a week or more to know November's results thanks to mail-in voting.
Always bet on the Deep State.
