RIOTS FINALLY BREAK OUT:





After about an hour of the increasingly tense standoff, no police were present on the scene.





Some of the people involved in organizing the event, as well as promoting it, are familiar faces in Portland, as they were involved in the infamous brawls between protesters in recent years.





Tusitala "Tiny" Toese was seen at the Saturday protest. The right-wing activist who is known for brawling at Portland protests was barred in January from participating in future city demonstrations for the next two years. He was also sentenced to two years' probation and 80 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for his role in a violent altercation prompted by political differences.





Court records appear to show an arrest warrant remains out Toese on an alleged probation violation. A Multnomah County Circuit Court hearing set for Aug. 27 on the alleged probation violation was canceled, according to court records.





A number of other protesters appeared to be members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing fraternal organization. They wore signature jersey shirts -- in some cases noting "Battle Ground, WA." [...]





Just before 1:30 p.m., Portland police announced over the loudspeaker that firearms, shields and other weapons had been seen in the crowd as well as criminal behavior. If it continued, they announced, protesters could face arrest, citations or force. But no officers were seen in the area.





About 1:45 p.m., the right-wing crowd rushed left-wing protesters, one of them spraying mace indiscriminately as they pushed into Chapman Square. As the pro-police group quickly retreated, one in the crowd tossed a commercial-grade firework into the opposing group.



