August 23, 2020
REGRETS? hE'S HAD A FEW:
How Can an Unchanging God Regret Making Saul King? (D. BLAIR SMITH, 8/23/20, Gospel Coalition)
There are times in Scripture when God appears to change his mind. This is especially seen in the Old Testament as he interacts with his people. We meet this change rather early on when, just five chapters after pronouncing man "very good" (Gen. 1:31), we read: "The LORD regretted that he had made man on earth, and it grieved him to his heart" (Gen. 6:6).How can we relate to our Creator when he changes his mind so quickly?
Because, as the text states, He changes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 23, 2020 12:00 AM