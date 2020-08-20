PLAYING TO tHE bASE:





The movement was identified as a domestic-terrorism threat by the FBI in documents obtained by Yahoo News last year.





QAnon supporters have been tied to a series of violent crimes around the country, according to the civil-rights nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center.





In late July, thousands of pro-QAnon accounts were removed from Twitter. Facebook followed suit this week, banning thousands of accounts and groups.





But on fringe platforms such as Gab and Parler, where many supporters have regrouped, they were jubilant following a moment they seemed to have long anticipated.





"Trumps answer yesterday has me grinning like a madman, even hours later. It's been a great honor observing and participating in this movement!" one supporter wrote on Gab, an online gathering space used often by the far right.





"It's not over yet but I just had to share my feelings on this watershed happening."





On the Parler platform, another supporter wrote: "'I've just heard these people love our country' - Donald J. Trump on 'The #QAnon Movement' Hold tight, anons. The best is yet to come."





Other supporters celebrated the news with memes.