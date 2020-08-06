PLAIN SPEAKING:

Measured by his contributions to economics, political theory, and intellectual history, Thomas Sowell ranks among the towering intellects of our time. Yet, rare among such thinkers, Sowell manages never to provoke, in the reader, the feeling of being towered over. As Kevin Williamson observed, Sowell is "that rarest of things among serious academics: plainspoken." From 1991 until 2016, his nationally syndicated column set the bar for clear writing, though the topics he covered were often complex. "Too many academics write as if plain English is beneath their dignity," Sowell once said, "and some seem to regard logic as an unconstitutional infringement of their freedom of speech." If academics birth needlessly complex prose, editors too often midwife it. An editor, Sowell once quipped, would probably have changed Shakespeare's "To be or not to be, that is the question" to something awful, like "The issue is one of existence versus non-existence."





Consider Sowell's clear, brief explanation of the economic idea of "scarcity." "What does 'scarce' mean?" he asks in his layman's textbook, Basic Economics. "It means that what everybody wants adds up to more than there is." Not only is pointless complexity absent from Sowell's prose; so is the first-person perspective. The words "I" or "me" scarcely show up in his 30-odd books, but for his memoir, A Personal Odyssey.





To his critics, Sowell's writing style is severe. But to his fan base--which includes figures as different as Steven Pinker and Kanye West--it's a refreshing break from the self-absorbed drivel that frequently passes for cultural commentary nowadays. Pinker, a Harvard psychologist and leading public intellectual, named Sowell the most underrated writer in history. [...]





Sowell notes, too, the cases of a minority group with no political power nevertheless outperforming the dominant majority oppressing them. His favorite example was the successful Chinese minority in Southeast Asia. But he also has written about the Jews in Europe, the Igbos in Nigeria, the Germans in South America, the Lebanese in West Africa, and the Indians in East Africa. Perhaps the most striking American example is the Japanese. The Japanese peasant farmers who arrived on America's western coast in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries faced laws barring them from landownership until 1952, in addition to suffering internment during World War II. Nevertheless, by 1960 they were outearning white Americans.







