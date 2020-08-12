August 12, 2020
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
Left wing rankled by choice of Harris for VP (HOLLY OTTERBEIN, 08/12/2020, Politico)
"We might be looking at 12 years of neoliberal power at the top of the Democratic Party because of the specter of a very young and ambitious -- as most politicians are -- person on the ticket," said Norman Solomon, co-founder of the left-wing group RootsAction.org. "That' s a real fear."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2020 7:41 PM
