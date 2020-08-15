OTHER THAN THAT, HOW'S TRUMPISM GOING?:





President Trump's coronavirus task force warns that Georgia continues to see "widespread and expanding community viral spread" and that the state's current policies aren't enough to curtail COVID-19.





The task force "strongly recommends" Georgia adopt a statewide mandate that citizens wear masks, joining a chorus of public health officials, Democrats and others who have warned that Gov. Brian Kemp's refusal to order face coverings has plunged the state into deeper crisis and will prolong recovery.





"Current mitigation efforts are not having a sufficient impact," the report said.