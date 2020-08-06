OTHER THAN THAT HOW'S NATIVISM WORKING OUT FOR YOU?:

US suffers world's biggest jump in economic misery as COVID cases surge (Benjamin Winck, 8/06/20, Business Insider)

The US is projected to undergo the biggest increase in economic misery across 60 countries as the nation grapples with heightened unemployment and fresh coronavirus hotspots.





Bloomberg's Misery Index, which ranks major economies by inflation and unemployment expectations, shows the country sinking to rank 25 from rank 50 in 2020. Venezuela, Argentina, and South Africa held their spots as the world's most miserable economies.



