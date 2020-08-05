ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:





The Manhattan district attorney's office subpoenaed Deutsche Bank as part of a wide-ranging investigation into President Donald Trump's business dealings, The New York Times reported Wednesday.





Prosecutors issued the subpoena last year and are seeking records that the president and his company, the Trump Organization, provided to Deutsche Bank, according to the report. Specifically, prosecutors asked for documents that could point to potential fraud. The bank complied with the subpoena and turned over Trump's financial statements and other records to investigators, the report said.





Deutsche Bank has been Trump's primary lender for over two decades and is at the center of several financial controversies related to his business practices.