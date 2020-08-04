OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:





White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Monday that the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok poses a threat to privacy and national security, telling the Axios Re:Cap podcast, "Let's not downplay the threat here: the mothers of America have to worry about whether the Chinese Communist Party knows where their children are."





Privacy hysteria is a function of delusions of self-importance. No one cares what you have to say. If Congress wanted to do something useful it could create property rights in the data we generate so folks like Tik-Tok had to pay us to harvest it.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 4, 2020 12:00 AM

