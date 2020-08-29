ONE OF THE BEST POTENTIAL RESULTS OF THE ELECTION:

US warfighting since 9/11 has cost $6.4 trillion, 770,000 lives, and counting. We spend more on our military than the next nine countries combined. Every year, Congress authorizes hundreds of billions of dollars for the Pentagon, consuming most of our discretionary budget that could otherwise fund programs that meet Americans' needs.





Instead, this money is dumped into a military-industrial vortex, used to pay defense contractors up to three times more than their federal employee counterparts, produce malfunctioning fighter jets and pad a nearly-$100 billion slush fund earmarked for "general warfighting."





The pandemic has amplified anger around this massive amount of US military spending. Frontline workers have called out the fact that billions of dollars supposedly poured into "safety" and "protection" did nothing to prevent the pandemic, provide personal protective equipment or adequately trace the spread of the virus.





This ire peaked in May when the Trump Administration chose to fly elite fighter jets over cities stricken by the virus whilst withdrawing from the World Health Organization and refusing to enact basic protection measures for essential workers. When these aircraft cost a grandiose $60,000 to operate per hour, it's not difficult to understand the frustration.





Similarly, national cries to defund the police have also increased the attention around the idea of defunding the US military. The movement that sprung up after the killing of George Floyd has brought all systems of violence into question, with organizers questioning the whopping $740 billion Pentagon budget alongside the $100 billion national police budget. Both of these massive funds perpetuate racialized violence and consumes funding that could be reallocated to meet tangible community needs.





The padded military budget also enables the US Department of Defense to over-produce gear and machinery that is handed off to police for storage, contributing to the over-militarization of US security forces. Never was this more brazenly on display than this summer, as officers brandished armored vehicles and shields at peaceful protests across the country and tear gassed citizens outside of the White House.