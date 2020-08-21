August 21, 2020
NOT MUCH OF A WAR, BUT THE ONLY ONE WE HAD:
Manchester Arena: an atrocity so swiftly forgotten (Tom Slater, 21st August 2020, spiked)
In a year of grim records being broken, the Abedi trial was also a first: no one in an English court has ever been convicted of so many murders. He was only spared a whole life order -- life imprisonment with no prospect of release -- because he was under 21 when the atrocity was committed. Still, in all likelihood he will never breathe free air again.And yet the trial seems to have come and gone with little comment. It briefly led the bulletins, then faded away. Granted, we've got a lot on our plates these days. But just as we seem to have completely forgotten the Reading knife attack barely two months back, in which three men were allegedly killed by a presumed Islamist zealot, Manchester - the deadliest terror attack on Britain's streets for a decade - risks fading from our collective memory and public debate.
It's not just that Islamicism holds no appeal for anyone but the paltriness of the asymmetrical warfare that adherents have to rely on that makes the combat portion of the WoT so secondary. The real fight is over democratizing the Middle East and that doesn't have much impast domestically in the West.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 21, 2020 11:41 AM