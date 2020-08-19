August 19, 2020
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Rudy Giuliani says George Soros wants to destroy government due to his 'sick background' (JTA, 8/19/20)
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, alleged in an interview that George Soros wants to destroy the government.Giuliani referred to the "sick background" of the Jewish billionaire and Holocaust survivor in condemning his donations to Black Lives Matter.
Scratch a Trumpist, find an anti-Semite.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 19, 2020 1:55 PM