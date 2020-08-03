August 3, 2020
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
My father, George Soros, is white supremacists' favorite target. But they won't stop us (Alexander Soros, 7/31/20, NBC News)
The senseless killings of George Floyd and countless other Black Americans while in police custody have sparked the largest and most diverse mass protests in the history of the United States. You might think everyone would now be focusing on how to fix a system that has mercilessly subjugated, brutalized and killed Black and brown people in this country. But you would be wrong.Instead of trying to come together and figure out how America can live up to its promise of equality for all, too many people prefer to stoke the flames of anti-Semitism. The wave of outrage over systemic racism has provoked anti-Semitic accusations that Jews -- specifically my father, George Soros -- are organizing the protests behind the scenes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 3, 2020 12:00 AM