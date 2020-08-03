MAYBE THIS IS JUST ANOTHER SEXUAL DEVIANCE OF HIS...:

August 3, 2020
Donald Trump defends his handling of coronavirus and demands schools reopen (KATELYN CARALLE, 8/03/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
The survey, which was released Monday, shows that 64 per cent of parents do not want that option. Instead, 28 per cent want their children to remain in a full-time distanced or remote learning situation while the other 36 per cent want some sort of hybrid of in-person and remote classes.This is a drastic change from the same poll taken through late May to early June - when students and parents were still coping with remote classes.Then, only 7 per cent of parents wanted their kids to remain in full-time distanced learning and 56 per cent wanted full-time in-person classes to resume in the fall.In the May 25-June 8 poll, 37 per cent of American parents said they wanted a hybrid.
