MAYBE THIS IS JUST ANOTHER SEXUAL DEVIANCE OF HIS...:

The survey, which was released Monday, shows that 64 per cent of parents do not want that option. Instead, 28 per cent want their children to remain in a full-time distanced or remote learning situation while the other 36 per cent want some sort of hybrid of in-person and remote classes.





This is a drastic change from the same poll taken through late May to early June - when students and parents were still coping with remote classes.





Then, only 7 per cent of parents wanted their kids to remain in full-time distanced learning and 56 per cent wanted full-time in-person classes to resume in the fall.



