LYNCH MOBSTER:

In the week leading up to his announcement of a "surge" of hundreds of FBI, Justice Department, and Homeland Security personnel to Chicago, Donald Trump wanted a bigger, more public, more violent fight on the streets of the Windy City. [...]





The president said he wanted something similar to what his administration has done in Portland, an ongoing melee between protesters and rioters and unmarked federal authorities. Trump has been closely monitoring the conflict--largely on his favorite channel, Fox News--and trumpeting it as a sign of his own supposed strength. [...]



