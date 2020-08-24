LOST SON (profanity alert):

Lyrically, Earle often leaned into dark moments with insouciance and dry humor. He had a punk-rock heart, and liked the fission of desolation and ecstasy, the sacred mixing with the profane: "Lord I'm going uptown / To the Harlem River to drown / Dirty water's gonna cover me over / And I'm not gonna make a sound," he sang on "Harlem River Blues," from 2010. He performed the song on "Late Night with David Letterman," with Jason Isbell on guitar. Each time I watch the clip, I'm reminded of how liberating it can feel to hear someone sing calmly about feeling thoroughly lost. "Harlem River Blues" was a fraught period for Earle. He relapsed that year, and, while on tour in Indianapolis, he was arrested and accused of destroying his dressing room and punching the club owner's daughter.