August 24, 2020
LOST SON (profanity alert):
The Tragic Charisma of Justin Townes Earle (Amanda Petrusich, August 24, 2020, The New Yorker)
Lyrically, Earle often leaned into dark moments with insouciance and dry humor. He had a punk-rock heart, and liked the fission of desolation and ecstasy, the sacred mixing with the profane: "Lord I'm going uptown / To the Harlem River to drown / Dirty water's gonna cover me over / And I'm not gonna make a sound," he sang on "Harlem River Blues," from 2010. He performed the song on "Late Night with David Letterman," with Jason Isbell on guitar. Each time I watch the clip, I'm reminded of how liberating it can feel to hear someone sing calmly about feeling thoroughly lost. "Harlem River Blues" was a fraught period for Earle. He relapsed that year, and, while on tour in Indianapolis, he was arrested and accused of destroying his dressing room and punching the club owner's daughter.
