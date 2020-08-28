LIBERTARIANISM FOR ME, BUT NOT FOR THEE:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) took to Fox News and Twitter on Friday to demand that protesters in Washington, D.C., be arrested by the FBI after peacefully demonstrating against him.





After attending Donald Trump's nomination acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday night, Paul claimed on Twitter, he was "attacked by an angry mob."





But video evidence of the encounter between Paul and protesters showed no violence or attack. The video showed that a police officer protecting Paul was jostled and stumbled into Paul's shoulder.