LAUGHINGSTOCK:





The day before publicly opposing funding to accommodate an expected surge in Americans voting by mail in this year's presidential election, President Donald Trump requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Florida's upcoming primary.





In fairness, he's an old white male, not one the people he has to stop from voting.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 14, 2020 12:00 AM

