August 12, 2020
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Trump's Campaign Ads Run on Chinese State Media YouTube Channel (Mark Bergen and Eric Newcomer, August 12, 2020, Bloomberg)
U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign is inadvertently funding Chinese state media outlets and entities tied to the Kremlin through automated advertisements on YouTube, according to a study of thousands of videos on the Google service.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2020 4:34 PM
