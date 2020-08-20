August 20, 2020
It's Not Just Trump: The Neoliberal Roots of the Postal Service Crisis (MAX B. SAWICKY, AUGUST 20, 2020, In These Times)
We're currently getting a vivid, painful reminder of why we need a public sector. The collapse of public services, in particular the provision of public health, has torpedoed the entire economy as a deadly pandemic ravages the country. The end of the road in our current devolution may be the assault on one of our oldest public institutions -- the venerable and very popular U.S. Postal Service.The internet has come to take on much of how we communicate in the 21st Century, but the fact remains that Americans still rely heavily on the delivery of physical correspondence. And it's not just assistance checks and life-saving medication, all kinds of commerce in private goods is facilitated to a significant extent by the Postal Service's package delivery. Transport of periodicals, the business of non-profit organizations, and now the very feasibility of our national elections, also all depend on a well-functioning Postal Service.
Maintaining the Post Office would reflect a failure to modernize. Replace nearly all its functions and add many others (including voting, a personal bank account, etc.) with Estonian style digital citizenship.
