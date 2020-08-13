August 13, 2020
IT'S NOT A PROGRESSIVE PARTY:
The Democratic Platform Fight Shows It's Still Obama's Party (BRANKO MARCETICAUGUST 4, 2020, In These Times)
The flight of non-racist Republicans to the Democratic party will only further cement its neo-liberalism.Few processes are given more importance, yet are as arcane and opaque, as the writing of the Democratic Party platform. Ostensibly the policy agenda of the next Democratic president (and the party as a whole), the platform is the result of hours of intense debate and negotiation between sometimes contentious factions of competing political interests. It is also, more often than not, written by the winners.This year, those winners aren't only former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic establishment -- but the Obama wing of that establishment.President Barack Obama installed his labor secretary, Tom Perez, as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair in February 2017. A close look at Perez's nominees to the 2020 platform committees suggests the party will adhere to Obama's incrementalist vision of politics, one that stands in stark contrast to the bold push for change advocated by runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders (I‑Vt.) and his supporters.Now, with the Sanders-Biden unity task forces having wrapped up and issued their recommendations, what happens from here is in their hands. One Wall Street advisory firm is already declaring a victory for corporate America, calling the 110-page document "a very successful effort by Biden and his team to control the narrative and policy direction, while making just enough concessions to the progressive wing to avoid an open rift in the party."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 13, 2020 5:24 AM