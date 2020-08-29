IT'S ABOUT RACE, NOT RELIGION:

"The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies" - thus spoke the founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl.





Herzl was far from the only Zionist to advocate for an alliance with anti-Semites, and this malign pattern still holds today.





In Ukraine, for example, Israel has been arming and training the Azov Battalion, a vehemently anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi militia.





One of Israel's strongest political and moral allies in the present day is Christians United for Israel, an organisation which, based on dubious figures, claims a membership of some six million supporters.





The Christian Zionist group was founded by John Hagee, A US televangelist and mega-pastor with a lucrative line in "end times" theology books, DVDs and other assorted merchandise. Hagee once preached that Adolf Hitler was "a hunter" sent by God to chase the Jews "back" to Palestine in order to become colonial settlers and found the State of Israel.





Evangelical Christian Zionists like Hagee have a disturbingly anti-Semitic theology which prophetises that, at the end of history, the Jews will be split between those who convert to Christianity en masse, and those who are doomed to the fiery pits of hell.





And yet, Hagee is a firm friend and ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hagee gave the valedictory prayer at the dedication of the new US embassy in Jerusalem when it was opened in 2018.





Also addressing the attendees to that ceremony was another right-wing Evangelical leader, Robert Jeffress.





Jeffress is another anti-Semite racist and Islamophobe. During one interview with a Christian TV channel, he claimed that Jews, Muslims and Mormons are all going to hell.





"Islam is wrong. It is a heresy from the pit of hell," he declared. "Mormonism is wrong. It is a heresy from the pit of hell." He continued: "Judaism - you can't be saved being a Jew. You know who said that, by the way? The three greatest Jews in the New Testament: Peter, Paul and Jesus Christ."





Israeli politicians like Netanyahu are no doubt aware of the hateful ideology of such allies. But as long as these allies are committed to political support for the State of Israel and defending its crimes, they do not care.