August 13, 2020
IT'S ABOUT OPPRESSIVE REGIMES VS MUSLIM DEMOCRACY:
Israel and the UAE Just Made Peace. Is It About Iran--Or Turkey? (Matthew Petti, 8/13/20, National Interest)
Israel will establish diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and hold off on the U.S.-backed plan to annex part of the Palestinian territories, all three countries announced Thursday.The UAE and Israel have long cooperated on countering Iranian influence, but the latest move portends more cooperation on other issues, including the growing Turkish-Qatari alliance.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 13, 2020 4:37 PM
