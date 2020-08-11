August 11, 2020
IT'S A START:
THE FUTURE OF DRIVING (Randal OToole 08/10/2020, New Geography)
A new study from accounting firm KPMG predicts that auto travel in the United States will be 9 to 10 percent less after the pandemic than it was before. Telecommuting, says the report, will lead to a 10 to 20 percent reduction in commuting by car while on-line shopping will lead to a 10 to 30 percent reduction in shopping trips.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 11, 2020 12:00 AM
