IT'S A MYSTERY WHY THE ANTI-TRUMPERS ALWAYS TALK ABOUT RACE...:

President Donald Trump has become reliant on decades-old racist tropes in a feeble attempt to bolster support for his campaign, as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to rise in the polls.





In a press conference on Wednesday, the president railed against fair-housing regulations, labeling such a policy an "invasion" in the American suburbs, and saying this "invasion" would happen if Biden and newly-selected running mate Kamala Harris were elected.





"They're going to destroy suburbia. And just so you understand, 30+% of people living in suburbia are minorities -- African American, Asian American, Hispanic American," Trump said during the press conference. "The number's even higher; they say 35, but I like to cut it a little lower."