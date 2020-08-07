IN THE SHALLOW...:

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a golf partner and loyal defender of President Donald Trump, finds himself tied with his Democratic challenger in a new poll in his state.





Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison are tied at 44 per cent in the latest Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday. It has 9 per cent of respondents undecided in the race.





The result comes as Trump leads Democrat Joe Biden 47 to 42 in the state in the same poll.