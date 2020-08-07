August 7, 2020
IN THE SHALLOW...:
Is Trump's favorite golf buddy in election trouble? (GEOFF EARLE, 8/07/20, DAILYMAIL.COM)
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a golf partner and loyal defender of President Donald Trump, finds himself tied with his Democratic challenger in a new poll in his state.Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison are tied at 44 per cent in the latest Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday. It has 9 per cent of respondents undecided in the race.The result comes as Trump leads Democrat Joe Biden 47 to 42 in the state in the same poll.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 7, 2020 9:47 AM