IF THE FACTS AREN'T ON YOUR SIDE, YOU'RE A TRUMPBOT:

CLAIM: Photos show four police officers who were injured by Democrats and Black Lives Matter rioters over the weekend in Portland, Seattle and nearby cities.





THE FACTS: The officers in the photos weren't injured at U.S. protests -- in fact, they were on the other side of the world.