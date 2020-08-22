IDEAS HAVE CONSEQUENCES:

"I think the party's going to suffer a '74 Watergate wipeout," added Tyler. "I think that's necessary. I think the Republican Party has to reject Trumpism and everything that he has embraced. It's going to take a long time ... to recover and regain its conservative philosophy, or any philosophy at all for that matter. The Democrats can do their part by showing how to become a governing majority. If they go too far to the left, they will be rejected again and we'll be in that constant battle. I'd like to see us return to policy arguments and not this partisan division that is practiced by our president."