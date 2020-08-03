HOW MUCH CAN YOU SPEND IN IDAHO?:

The Trump campaign on Monday purchased $38,000 on ads just on Fox News in Washington, D.C., that will run from Monday through Aug. 16, according to Medium Buying, which tracks political ad buys.





That follows an earlier $38,000 buy in the same market for ads that ran from July 23 to July 28.





The likely audience for Trump campaign ads in such a reliably Democratic area is Donald Trump himself.





The campaign first started employing this tactic to mollify its candidate in late May, when it spent $400,000 to run ads on cable news networks in the Washington, D.C., media market as Trump began to worry about his reelection chances.





It has spent at least $476,000 on such ads.