August 3, 2020
HOW MUCH CAN YOU SPEND IN IDAHO?:
Trump campaign sets 'money on fire' with ads in states he can't win (Emily Singer, August 3, 2020, American Independent)
The Trump campaign on Monday purchased $38,000 on ads just on Fox News in Washington, D.C., that will run from Monday through Aug. 16, according to Medium Buying, which tracks political ad buys.That follows an earlier $38,000 buy in the same market for ads that ran from July 23 to July 28.The likely audience for Trump campaign ads in such a reliably Democratic area is Donald Trump himself.The campaign first started employing this tactic to mollify its candidate in late May, when it spent $400,000 to run ads on cable news networks in the Washington, D.C., media market as Trump began to worry about his reelection chances.It has spent at least $476,000 on such ads.
