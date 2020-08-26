HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO GET AWAY WITH EVIL?

It can happen the instant you leave your house.





And then again as you sit at a stoplight.





And yet again as you walk into the grocery store.





If you live in an urban area, or even a suburb, chances are your image is captured dozens of times while you go about your daily routine in public. Surveillance cameras are so ubiquitous now--from traffic cameras to doorbell cams--that it's almost impossible to escape them. But where do all these images go and what happens if they end up in the wrong hands?





Cameras are proliferating, and you may even have one in your hand right now. Cameras are used billions of times a day to snap selfies, take videos, and maybe even record a crime in progress. But it's not just the use of smartphone cameras that has exploded. Every day, surveillances cameras mounted in public spaces are poised to capture images of your face, your car, your license plate. Roughly 770 million surveillance cameras are in use today, and that number is expected to jump to one billion by 2021, according to a market forecast reported by the Wall Street Journal last year.



