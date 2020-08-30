August 30, 2020
HE'S LUCKY NO ONE ELSE WAS WATCHING:
Trump's favorability and perceptions of COVID-19 response stagnate post-convention (Kendall Karson, August 30, 2020, ABC News)
Less than one-third (31%) of the country has a favorable view of the president in the days after he accepted the Republican nomination for the second time -- a stagnant reality for Trump. His favorability rating stood at 32% in the last poll, taken a week earlier, right after the Democratic National Convention.In the new survey, which was conducted using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, Biden's favorability remains higher than his unfavorability, 46% to 40%, solidifying his improvement in favorability from last week, when attitudes about the Democratic nominee improved to a net positive from his slightly underwater position prior to the convention.Biden's favorability ticked up from 40% in an Aug. 13 poll to 45% just after the Democratic convention.Among Democrats, too, Biden's favorability climbed seven points after his convention -- showing signs that he's solidified support among his base. But Trump's favorability dipped slightly -- by four points among Republicans in the newest survey.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 30, 2020 12:00 AM