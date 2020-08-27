HER NAME CAN'T BE PETRA:

Almost every day of her life, Petra went for a walk.





Walks up into the hills mostly, but also walks along the shore. Maybe walks along the relative flat of the unpaved road hemming the eastern fjords, but mostly walks with a vertical bent, a slope, walks with split and scrabble and crag. And on almost every walk, they say, she found a stone.





She didn't keep the stones. Not at first. Not for a long time. She left them nestled in the hills or scattered among the shells and the rocks and the shorebirds, left them more or less alone right until she got married and had a place of her own. Then she began to bring them home. She ringed them around the flagpole and along the house wall. She lined them up on bookshelves. The bookshelves filled and the curio cabinets filled and Petra bought new bookshelves and those filled up, too.





And when the little family could spare no more room inside the little home, the stones spilled out again, filled up shelves erected outside and covered over benches and spread through the garden, stretching back up the hill: a reverse avalanche, unspooling in slow motion, rock by rock, as if gravity were calling these stones back up to the peaks like a tide.





Imagine collecting anything. Pennies or paper clips or blades of grass. Every gum wrapper, every bus ticket, whatever arbitrary thing as a marker of your days. Imagine collecting one almost every day. And imagine these tokens never broke or got lost or were thrown away. What a tremendous lot of things. It would be a lot of tally marks, and it's certainly a lot of stones.





When I say stone, perhaps I should clarify that I do not mean some plain-Jane piece of rock. I mean eye-catching. I mean white whisker-width spines radiating out in clusters like so many cowlicks. I mean a green between celery and mustard, pocked with pinprick bubbles and skimming like a rind over a vein that's crystal clear at the edges but clotting in the middle to the color of cream stirred into weak tea. I mean crystals like a jumble of molars and I mean jasper in oxblood and ocher and clover and sky, sometimes a hunk of one color but more likely a blend of two or three or five, maybe like ice creams melting together, or perhaps like cards stacked in a deck.





The eastern coast is the oldest part of Iceland, a crust of 14 volcanoes, not all of them dead. All of Iceland has geological intrigue, including some 150 varieties of minerals, but the east seems particularly rich in both the frequency and variety with which the raw elements of the earth have been heated and pressed into wonders of color and texture and shape. It renders mint green and rouge red, flat matte and crystal clear, all of it spun in spindles and spires and lumps and swirls and brittles and pastes and bubbles and smears.