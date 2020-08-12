August 12, 2020
GONNA NEED MORE DUMPSTER FIRES:
'Good Boy': Bodycam Footage Shows Police Ordering Dog to Attack Black Man Kneeling With Hands in Air (KATHERINE FUNG, 8/12/20, Newsweek)
The Salt Lake City Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation into Jeffrey Ryans' arrest after body camera footage shows a police officer ordered his dog to attack the 36-year-old Black man, who was already kneeling on the ground with his hands in the air.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2020 11:19 AM