August 12, 2020

GONNA NEED MORE DUMPSTER FIRES:

'Good Boy': Bodycam Footage Shows Police Ordering Dog to Attack Black Man Kneeling With Hands in Air (KATHERINE FUNG, 8/12/20, Newsweek)

The Salt Lake City Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation into Jeffrey Ryans' arrest after body camera footage shows a police officer ordered his dog to attack the 36-year-old Black man, who was already kneeling on the ground with his hands in the air.

