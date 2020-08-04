FA IS THE PROBLEM, NOT ANTIFA:

Police forces in the US deployed excessive force against anti-racist protesters on no fewer than 125 separate occasions in the 10 days following the death of George Floyd, after officers knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, according to a new report from Amnesty International. Abuses ranged from the unnecessary and unlawful use of tear gas and pepper spray to beatings and the indiscriminate firing of "less lethal" projectiles. the report says.



