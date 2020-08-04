August 4, 2020
FA IS THE PROBLEM, NOT ANTIFA:
US police used excessive force at least 125 times in the 10 days after the police killing of George Floyd, according to a new report (Charles Davis, 8/04/20, Business Insider)
Police forces in the US deployed excessive force against anti-racist protesters on no fewer than 125 separate occasions in the 10 days following the death of George Floyd, after officers knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, according to a new report from Amnesty International. Abuses ranged from the unnecessary and unlawful use of tear gas and pepper spray to beatings and the indiscriminate firing of "less lethal" projectiles. the report says."The unnecessary and sometimes excessive use of force by police against protesters exhibits the very systemic racism and impunity they had taken to the streets to protest," Ernest Coverson, Amnesty International's end gun violence campaign manager, said in a statement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 4, 2020 12:00 AM