EVEN DONALD EQUATES ANTI-ISIS AND ANTI-ICE:

Last week, the DHS reassigned its intelligence chief after The Washington Post revealed that the agency had been compiling intelligence reports on American journalists and activists in Portland. In response to President Trump's executive order to protect monuments and other federal property, the DHS created the "Protecting American Communities Task Force," which sent DHS assets to Portland and other cities. The agency has found itself in transition under the Trump administration."They are always pressuring I&A for political reasons; it's been like that since the election," the former intelligence officer said.





This weekend, Politico reported that DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli loosened oversight of I&A. Cuccinelli, at I&A's request, curtailed the requirement that the DHS's Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties approve I&A's intelligence products prior to distribution to law enforcement partners.





The intelligence report's executive summary states:





In June 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) National Targeting Center (NTC) Counter Network Division (CND) compiled CBP encounter data on individuals who returned from Syria and fought with the Yekîneyên Parastina Gel (YPG, translation: PEOPLE'S PROTECTION UNITS), and had some with reported ties to a U.S.-based ANTIFA (Anti-fascist) movement. CBP concerns about and interest in these individuals stem from the types of skills and motivations that may have developed during their time overseas in foreign conflicts.





These skills were also appreciated by the US military, which cooperated with the YPG in fighting ISIS for years. Last year, President Trump enraged many in the US military when he green-lighted a Turkish offensive against the Kurdish militia. Jim Mattis reportedly resigned as defense secretary in part because of what he considered a betrayal of our Kurdish allies.





The intelligence report describes over half a dozen people who traveled to Syria in order to fight alongside Kurdish factions--usually the YPG, but also other Kurdish groups like the PKK and the Peshmerga. Some of the individuals described have denied membership in antifa but variously identified with far-left causes. The DHS appears to define antifa broadly, to encompass various left-wing tendencies: "[A]ntifa is driven by a mixed range of far-left political ideologies, including anti-capitalism, communism, socialism, and anarchism." In two cases, evidence of antifa affiliation was limited to photos taken in front of an antifa flag. As the intelligence report itself notes, "ANTIFA claims no official leadership," raising questions about whether antifa even exists in any sort of operational capacity.