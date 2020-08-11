EFFECTIVELY STEALING THE LAW & ORDER ARGUMENT:

Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, elevating a charismatic blue-state senator, former prosecutor and onetime 2020 primary rival who has built a reputation as an unyielding antagonist of the Trump administration.





Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, was the wire-to-wire frontrunner for Biden's No. 2 job. Her experience as a battle-tested presidential candidate, her efforts leading major law enforcement offices and her political track record of three election wins in California helped her overcome a crowded list of contenders.





Harris will be the first woman, first Black and first Asian American vice president if elected. And Biden's barrier-breaking pick of her comes at a time of racial reckoning in the country, plunging one of the best-known women of color in politics into a contest against President Donald Trump, who has stoked racial divisions in the White House and on the campaign trail.





Biden prioritized choosing a running mate with whom he was "simpatico," as he frequently said, and his months-long search narrowed the list to a handful of women the campaign believed could help energize Democrats in the homestretch of the campaign. In Harris, Biden is hoping to combine both of his priorities, finding a thrilling campaigner as well as a long-term governing partner.